Power restored to majority of customers in Norfolk after vehicle crashes into pole

NORFOLK, Va. - Power has been restored to almost everyone who was affected by an outage caused by a crash Monday night.

The outage was in the Lafayette-Winona neighborhood, according to a Dominion Energy map.

A spokesperson with Dominion Energy told News 3 a vehicle hit a pole, which broke it and knocked down the power lines, turning them upside down. The crash happened at the intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard and Shoop Avenue.

Crews worked quickly to get the power back on. While the company's map currently says more than 4,000 people are without power, the spokesperson says the number is only about 2,000.

The outage lasted just about half an hour, and as of 11 p.m., the spokesperson said power has been restored to all but 11 customers.

Stay with News 3 for updates.