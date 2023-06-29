Watch Now
News

Actions

Mortgages paid off for families of fallen Norfolk firefighter, VB Navy SEAL

Tunnel to Towers Recipients.jpg
Courtesy of Tunnel to Towers Foundation
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgages for fallen Norfolk Fire-Rescue Firefighter Christopher Griffin (left) and US Navy Petty Officer 1 Caleb Nelson (right).<br/>
Tunnel to Towers Recipients.jpg
Caleb-Nelson (1).png
Caleb-Nelson (3).jpg
Caleb-Nelson (2).jpg
Caleb-Nelson (1).jpg
Photo 5 - Griffin.jpg
Photo 1 - Griffin.jpg
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 16:12:43-04

NORFOLK, Va. — TheTowers of Tunnel Foundation paid off the mortgage for the family of a fallen Norfolk firefighter in addition to a Virginia Beach Gold Star family.

The foundation was started after the 9/11 attacks and pays off mortgages to Gold Star families as well as families of fallen first responders.

In a press release, the organization said it paid for the Suffolk home of fallen Norfolk Fire-Rescue Firefighter Christopher Griffin. Griffin died on Oct. 1, 2021, after a fight with job-related Glioblastoma Brain Cancer.

Photo 1 - Griffin.jpg
Norfolk Fire-Rescue Firefighter Christopher Griffin

Griffin started working with Norfolk Fire-Rescue in 2008 after moving to Virginia from Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife and their son.

Photo 5 - Griffin.jpg
Norfolk Fire-Rescue Firefighter Christopher Griffin

The Towers of Tunnel Foundation also paid the mortgage for the family of Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL) Caleb Andrew Nelson, of Virginia Beach.

Nelson was conducting a combat patrol in Afghanistan in Oct. 2011 when his vehicle hit an IED, the foundation said. He died in the explosion.

Caleb-Nelson (1).jpg
US Navy Petty Officer 1 Caleb Nelson

Nelson, who was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Dec. 8th, 2004. He was a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Caleb-Nelson (3).jpg
US Navy Petty Officer 1 Caleb Nelson

The foundation said it has delivered more than 30 mortgage payments to Gold Star families and fallen first responder families across the country.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV