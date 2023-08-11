Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus, other virus in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk has detected West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in mosquitoes collected from the following areas and neighborhoods:



WNV – Eclipse Area and the neighborhood of North Jericho

EEE – Hobson and Driver Area

Mosquito Control, according to City of Suffolk, is intensifying its efforts in these areas, such as increased mosquito surveillance, treatment of standing water, and spraying for adult mosquitoes.

Citizens should be aware that there is increased WNV and EEE activity in these areas and take necessary action to protect themselves while engaging in outdoor activities.

People infected with West Nile virus (WNV) can experience a range of outcomes, including no symptoms, mild symptoms, or severe symptoms. Around 80 percent of those infected (approximately 4 out of 5) will not display any symptoms at all. Among those who do show mild symptoms, up to 20 percent might experience flu-like symptoms, along with the possibility of swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach, and back.

In the most severe instances, which occur in about 1 out of 150 cases of WNV infection, individuals can develop intense illness. This severe illness may manifest as high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and even paralysis.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is an exceptionally uncommon illness that impacts an average of 5 to 10 individuals each year in the United States. When humans contract EEE, the initial symptoms resemble a mild case of the flu. However, the illness can advance to more serious stages, including disorientation, seizures, coma, and encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain. In the most severe instances, EEE can lead to death. Even those who manage to survive may experience varying degrees of brain damage, ranging from mild to severe.

It's important to note that no human cases of EEE have ever been reported in the City of Suffolk.

However, EEE cases among horses in Suffolk are not uncommon. To safeguard their horses from EEE and other diseases transmitted by insects, Suffolk Mosquito Control strongly recommends that horse owners have their animals vaccinated. Ensuring vaccinations are given at the appropriate time, and administered by a licensed veterinarian can contribute to maintaining the health of horses throughout the mosquito season.

To greatly reduce the risk of contracting WNV and EEE, take proactive measures to prevent mosquito bites while outdoors by adhering to these guidelines:



Remain indoors during times of greatest mosquito activity

o (1 hour before dusk to 1 hour before dawn)

Wear loose, long, and light-colored clothing when outdoors

Apply insect repellents containing DEET as directed on the label

You can help manage the mosquito population by removing potential breeding sites around your home and neighborhood. Follow these steps:

Empty containers holding water

o Buckets, drums, bottles, cans, wheelbarrows, potted plant saucers, etc.

Properly dispose of used tires.

Clear roof gutters, downspouts, and corrugated black drainpipes for any water collection.

Regularly clean and treat wading and swimming pools

Drain water from tarps

Place Mosquito Dunks in stagnant water areas around your home, which include ditches and low-lying areas

Suffolk residents can access complimentary Mosquito Dunks at fire stations, recreation centers, libraries, City Hall, and the Suffolk Visitor's Center. To obtain your free Mosquito Dunks, individuals aged 18 and above need to provide proof of residency within the City of Suffolk, along with valid photo identification, and complete an "Information Sheet." Mosquito Dunks should be positioned in standing water to effectively eliminate mosquito larvae.