Williamsburg mother of 5 dies when tire collided with car on I-64: VSP

YORK CO., Va. — A tire collided with a car on Interstate 64 in York County, killing one person.

On Sunday around 12:20 p.m., a 2017 Jeep Renegade was traveling westbound on Interstate 64 when one of the tires fell off, according to Virginia State Police. The tire went into the eastbound lanes and hit the driver side of a 2005 Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, 53-year-old Tammy Parsons, died at the scene from injuries of the collision, according to VSP. Parsons's husband and five children who were traveling with her were uninjured.

Virginia State Police say that neither alcohol nor speed were contributed to the incident, the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.