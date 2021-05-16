Motorcycle driver dies following crash on Route 17 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. - State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place Saturday, on Route 17, south of TC Walker Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, Jazmin Monet Johnson was driving northbound on Route 17 and attempted to make a left turn into the former Paige Middle School parking lot.

When Johnson made the left turn, police say she turned into the path of Dwayne Anthony Grigoleit, who was driving a motorcycle southbound on Route 17.

According to the investigation, Grigoleit attempted to avoid Johnson's vehicle, laid down the motorcycle, and was thrown, striking the vehicle.

Police say Grigoleit died at the scene from his injuries. Johnson suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol nor speed were contributing factors to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.