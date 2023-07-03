Watch Now
Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into car backing out of Suffolk driveway: Police

News 3 photographer Lydia Johnson
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jul 03, 2023
SUFFOLK, Va. — A motorcycle driver was killed after crashing into a car that was backing out of a driveway in Suffolk Saturday night.

Suffolk officers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. in the 500 block of County Street, the police department said in a press release.

The driver was the sole rider of the motorcycle, police said. He was identified as 24-year-old Myles Lavarez Goodman, of Suffolk. He died at the scene.

Police said the crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk PD at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

