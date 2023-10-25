I-64 motorcycle police chase ends in hospitalization after crash in Chesapeake: VSP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was hospitalized with serious, non-life threatening injuries, after a police chase on Tuesday.

Around 9 p.m. on Oct. 24, Virginia State Police saw a black motorcycle with no headlights on I-264 near Witchduck Roads, according to VSP. The motorcycles license plates came back as stolen from Virginia Beach.

VSP tried to pull the motorcyclist over on I-64, but the driver didn't stop, according to VSP. Police pursued the motorcyclist eastbound on on I-64 into Chesapeake and toward High Rise Bridge.

Police say that the chase ended because of heavy traffic at 9:11 p.m. when the motorcyclist reached the bridge.

However, VDOT then told state police that the motorcyclist had taken exit 296A, according to state police.

Once troopers got to the advised location, the 2900 block of Military Highway, they found that the motorcycle had been in crash with another vehicle on a service road.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Robert Allen Paternite, had run away from the crash site, according to VSP. Troopers began searching for him.

Paternite was found injured, laying down near a building, according to VSP. He got medical aid at the scene and was transported to Norfolk General Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

VSP says that Paternite is charged with felony elude, reckless driving by speed, possession of stolen property, unsafe lane change, driving inside a construction zone, no headlights, improper display of registration, improper passing and aggressive driving.

VSP says that more charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.