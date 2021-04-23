Watch
News

Actions

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash near high school in Hampton

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
HP East Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road motorcycle crash (April 22) 2.jpg
HP East Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road motorcycle crash (April 22).jpg
HP East Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road motorcycle crash (April 22) 3.jpg
Posted at 8:40 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 21:05:40-04

HAMPTON, Va. - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after a crash in the area of E. Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road Thursday night.

The call came in at 7:05 p.m.

Police say the crash involved the motorcycle and one other vehicle, an SUV.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are said to be life-threatening. According to a News 3 photographer who is at the scene, the Nightingale chopper took off from the parking lot of Phoebus High School.

The intersection of E. Pembroke and Grimes is currently shut down and marked off with police tape.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education