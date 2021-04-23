Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash near high school in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after a crash in the area of E. Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road Thursday night.

The call came in at 7:05 p.m.

Police say the crash involved the motorcycle and one other vehicle, an SUV.

Officers are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Pembroke Ave. and Grimes Rd. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Call received at 7:07PM. The Intersection is closed in all directions. pic.twitter.com/tCHKCE23KM — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) April 23, 2021

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are said to be life-threatening. According to a News 3 photographer who is at the scene, the Nightingale chopper took off from the parking lot of Phoebus High School.

The intersection of E. Pembroke and Grimes is currently shut down and marked off with police tape.

There is no further information.

