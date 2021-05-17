Motorcyclist airlifted with life-threatening injuries following three-vehicle crash on I-64 West

HAMPTON, Va. - A motorcyclist was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on I-64 West Sunday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, at 9:02 p.m., contract workers were conducting drain cleaning on the median near the I-664 interchange in Hampton. The contract workers had proper signage and equipment and a crash cushion truck, police said.

A motorcyclist traveling at a very high rate of speed lost control, struck the cushion truck and was ejected into the adjacent lane, striking a Jeep traveling westbound.

Both sides of the interstate were closed for a Nightingale helicopter to land, and the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the crash.