Watch
News

Actions

Motorcyclist airlifted with life-threatening injuries following three-vehicle crash on I-64 West

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 7:03 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 07:03:24-04

HAMPTON, Va. - A motorcyclist was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on I-64 West Sunday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, at 9:02 p.m., contract workers were conducting drain cleaning on the median near the I-664 interchange in Hampton. The contract workers had proper signage and equipment and a crash cushion truck, police said.

A motorcyclist traveling at a very high rate of speed lost control, struck the cushion truck and was ejected into the adjacent lane, striking a Jeep traveling westbound.

Both sides of the interstate were closed for a Nightingale helicopter to land, and the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections