Motorcyclist dies after crash on Kempsville Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man has died after a crash on Kempsville Road Saturday afternoon.

Police say at 3:06 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Kempsville Road for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

When officers arrived on the scene found out that a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Kempsville Road when it ran off the road to the right, and crashed in the front yard of a home.

The driver was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The incident is currently under investigation.

