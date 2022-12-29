Watch Now
News

Actions

Motorcyclist dies, another man injured in Newport News crash

Newport News Police Crime Scene Tape Nighttime.png
Justin Fleenor
Newport News Police crime scene tape<br/><br/>
Newport News Police Crime Scene Tape Nighttime.png
Posted at 10:59 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 10:59:39-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a fatal crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

On Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a traffic crash in the area of Jefferson Avenue and City Center Boulevard. It involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

When police got to the scene, they found two people with injuries who were taken to a hospital.

The motorcyclist, a man, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, a 24-year-old Newport News man, was treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV