Motorcyclist dies, another man injured in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a fatal crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

On Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a traffic crash in the area of Jefferson Avenue and City Center Boulevard. It involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

When police got to the scene, they found two people with injuries who were taken to a hospital.

The motorcyclist, a man, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, a 24-year-old Newport News man, was treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.