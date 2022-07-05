Motorcyclist dies from injuries following crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that took place Saturday evening.

The crash occurred July 2, at 6:47 p.m., on Airline Blvd., a few feet west of Potomac Avenue. Police say a 2009 Yamaha 600 collided with a 2013 Toyota Tundra.

The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the bike. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died that same night. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.