Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash involving 18-wheeler in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in the 9000 block of South Quay Road/Route 58 at Holy Neck Road Friday night.

Dispatchers received the call of the crash at 7:32 p.m. Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews gave the motorcyclist, a man, emergency medical assessment and treatment, and he was taken to a local hospital via ground transportation. His injuries are said to be serious.

All westbound lanes of South Quay Road at Holy Neck Road were closed after the crash, but they have since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

