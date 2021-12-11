Motorcyclist killed in crash involving box truck in Isle of Wight Co.

CARROLLTON, Va. - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County Friday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, at 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash on Route 17, south of Route 32.

When they arrived, they learned that a motorcyclist exited the parking lot of Fatboy's Grill & Steamshack onto northbound Route 17 into the path of a box truck traveling the same direction.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.