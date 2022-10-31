Motorcyclist killed in crash over the weekend in Southampton County

BOYKINS, Va. — A crash on Saturday afternoon killed one man in Southampton County.

It happened just before 1:40 p.m. General Thomas Highway (SR 671) near Cross Keys Road (SR 665), near Boykins The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said Nikki Sledge, 54, was heading west on his motorcycle when he crashed with an eastbound Chevrolet Impala that was turning left to exit the highway.

Sledge, of Franklin, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

No charges have been filed, and an investigation is underway.