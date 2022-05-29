Watch
Motorcyclist killed in Isle of Wight Co. crash

Posted at 10:33 AM, May 29, 2022
ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

According to police, late Saturday night, officers were called to Joyners Bridge Road in Isle of Wight County for reports of a crash.

When they arrived, they learned that 43-year-old motorcyclist Scott Leggett Woolard III was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a deer and was ejected into the roadway.

A secondary crash occurred when another vehicle traveling in the same direction as the motorcycle struck Woolard.

Woolard died from his injuries at the scene. The other driver was uninjured.

Police say it's unknown at this time if alcohol contributed to the crash.

