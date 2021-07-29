Motorcyclist killed in overnight Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. - A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on E. Brambleton Avenue late Wednesday night.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the crash came in around 11:40 p.m., and officers responded to the 800 block of E. Brambleton Avenue. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist suffering from injuries he received in the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later died due to his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Police say the man lost control of his motorcycle and hit a fence.

This crash is being investigated by the Norfolk Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

