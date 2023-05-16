Watch Now
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Chesapeake Monday night

Posted at 10:38 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 22:38:12-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist Monday night.

It happened just after 8:30 in the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, the Chesapeake Police Department said in a press release.

At the scene, police officers found a man who had been driving a motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle. He was rushed to a local hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

The Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating, and a portion of westbound Portsmouth Boulevard is shut down while the crash scene is being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

