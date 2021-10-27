Motorcyclist speeds over 100 mph crossing High Rise Bridge during brief police chase, crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Virginia State Police (VSP) had a brief chase after attempting to pull over a motorcycle for speeding on October 26.

VSP said the incident happened around 8:15 p.m., on I-64, eastbound, at the 288mm. Police said when a trooper saw a 2003 Kawasaki 450 motorcycle speeding, the officer tried to pull the motorcycle over.

VSP said the driver took off reaching speeds in excess of 112 mph, weaving in and out of vehicles, as he crossed over the High Rise Bridge.

The motorcyclist continued to travel down I-64 eastbound, taking the 296 exit onto George Washington Highway before the driver lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the roadway and struck a jersey wall, according to police.

The driver has been identified as 24-year-old Bishop Timothy Babb and he was taken into custody.

Police said Babb suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

Upon being released from the hospital, Babb was taken to Chesapeake City Jail where he was charged with numerous felonies and motor vehicle violations:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Removal of serial number from a firearm

Felony eluding

Possession of a vehicle with etched out/no VIN (vehicle identification number)

Forged license plates

Forged registration

Not licensed to drive

No insurance

Defective equipment

No state inspection

Babb did not receive bond, VSP said.