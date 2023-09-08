Motorcyclists on 2,761 mile-long endurance ride from Virginia Beach to California

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dozens of motorcycle riders are headed across the country, participating in the Motorcycle Cannonball.

Crowds ahead of Motorcycle Cannonball

The riders left from Neptune Park in Virginia Beach Friday morning.

The goal is to spend seventeen days riding to Oceanside, California, on a pre-planned route, which is roughly a 2,761 miles-long ride.

motorcyclecannonball.com

All of the bikes were built in 1933 or earlier.

The Motorcycle Cannonball is an endurance ride held every two years with a different route each year.

This is the first time the ride has started in Virginia Beach.