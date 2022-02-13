Motorists advised to travel with caution due to possibility of slick roads as temperatures drop overnight

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning drivers to watch out for slick spots on roads Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Rain and snow are predicted across Hampton Roads and with dropping temperatures there is increased potential for icy conditions.

Sub-freezing temperatures are forecasted overnight Sunday and through the morning rush hour, VDOT says refreeze on the roads is highly possible.

Motorists should treat wet spots on the road as if they are ice, especially on bridges, ramps, overpasses and elevated surfaces as they are prone to freeze first.

VDOT crews will be stationed across Hampton Roads to respond to changing road conditions and treat wet spots.

If travel is necessary, VDOT suggests:

﻿Visit 511 VA for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

Give crews time and space to treat roads.

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

