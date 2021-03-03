Movie filmed in Hampton Roads to air on the big screen Thursday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A film shot entirely in Hampton Roads is coming to the big screen on Thursday.

It's called “Past Shadows” and many of the actors and production crew are local.

The film also co-stars Corbin Bernsen, from the film “Major League” and the USA series “Psych”.

News 3 spoke with the film’s star Robert Shepherd, who explained what it’s like making a film in Hampton Roads.

"I would encourage filmmakers whether you’re in L.A. or whether you’re here in Virginia or the Mid Atlantic is that we have such a supportive community here for film work," said Shepherd, "We had access to locations that actually would have been probably prohibited if they had been in California or somewhere else but people graciously allowed us to use the facilities. They were very supportive."

The film premieres at the Commodore Thursday night. Doors open at 6 p.m.

There will be a red carpet for pictures and COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.

Shepherd said they hope to get their film onto streaming services soon and have additional showings March 15 through March 18 at the Cinema Cafe in Hampton.

News 3 Photojournalist Andrew Hughes contributed to this story.