Moyock Women's Club sends thousands of shoes overseas to those in need

MOYOCK, NC - "We have been around since 1923," said member Amy Innes.

Normally, the Moyock Women's Club raises funds for the food bank, or organizes 5 k's to provide scholarships for those in the Currituck County community.

"We started doing something new because we simply couldn't have events to raise money," said Innes.

During the pandemic, the group had to come up with creative ways to bring in funds. So, they partnered with Funds 2 Org, creating a shoe drive fundraiser. They began collecting shoes four months ago.

Funds 2 Org is a non profit paying groups by the pound for collecting shoes they later send across the globe.

"They take the shoes and work with third world countries to help them set up shoe stores for themselves," she said.

The Women's Club collected 2,450 pairs that will now help those less fortunate gain a bit of income to feed their families.

"We call ourselves a small but mighty group, and we're really passionate about helping those in need," said Innes.