Muffin products recalled over possible listeria contamination

Dozens of muffin products are being recalled over a possible listeria contamination.

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. is voluntarily recalling the muffins, which are sold across the U.S. under various brand names, including "Uncle Wally's."

The company is telling people to immediately dispose of the products.

Walmart, 7-Eleven and Stop & Shop are among the stores that sold the muffins.

Give and Go says while there are no reported illnesses, the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

