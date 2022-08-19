Multi-million dollar Hampton Aquaplex construction behind schedule due to supply chain issues

HAMPTON, Va. - The $30 million Hampton Aquaplex is close to opening- but not quite there.

“We were truly going to be diving in the summer of 2022 but like many projects around the country really we have been impacted by material shortages,” said project manager Nicole Anderson.

Between Hampton Roads and Washington D.C., the Hampton Aquaplex will be the largest facility for swim events in the region. It's now set to open in the fall of 2022.

The indoor area features a 50-meter competition pool with a diving well. Today, 776,000 gallons of water were being pumped in. The stands above the pool and the deck can seat 1,500 people, marketing the venue for large swim and diving meets.

Also indoors is a 25-yard recreation pool. It will be used for swim lessons, water aerobics, and more.

Outside there are water slides, a lazy river, and a water playground called "Splashdown" in honor of NASA's heritage in the area.

All of this will be available to out-of-towners, who will pump money into the local economy, and most importantly, people right here in Hampton Roads. City manager Mary Bunting said they chose the location strategically. It's on a bus line for locals, and close to hotels and restaurants for tourists.

“Everyone can easily get to the facility," Bunting said. "We knew if we were going to spend the money to do something like an outdoor splash park it ought to be accessible to all of our residents and the best way to do that is to put it in the heart of our community in the central part of our city.”

Pricing has not yet been determined for the facility, although city officials said there will be special pricing for families, military members, and Hampton residents.

