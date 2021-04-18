Watch
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 4 motorcyle riders seriously injured on I-264 in Virginia Beach

Posted at 8:20 PM, Apr 17, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving several motorcycles on Interstate 264 before the Birdneck exit.

Police say the crash was called in around 7:23 p.m. with multiple injuries.

Virginia Beach Police are currently diverting all eastbound traffic off of First Colonial Parkway.

According to the preliminary investigation, four motorcycles were traveling as part of a larger group at excessive speed when at least one motorcycle struck the rear of a Mercedes Benz sedan in the left lane.

Police say all four riders were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, it is unknown at this time how long the roadway will be closed.

