Multiple agencies respond to bomb threat made at Suffolk trucking company

SUFFOLK, Va. - Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was made to the California Cartage Company, a trucking company located on Kenyon Road, in Suffolk Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers in Newport News were initially notified of the threat. In turn, they notified Suffolk Emergency Communications at 3:53 p.m.

The unknown caller said multiple devices were reportedly set to detonate at 5 p.m.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue, Suffolk Police and Virginia State Police, including the VSP Area 5 K-9 Division, all responded to the scene.

The facility was evacuated until cleared by the K-9 Division, and everyone was allowed to return to the building, which was turned back over to management.

This incident is still under investigation.

