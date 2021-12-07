Watch
Multiple brush fires affect traffic on Route 58 in Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Posted at 5:03 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 17:03:32-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to multiple brush fires on Route 58/Portsmouth Boulevard westbound Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., dispatchers were notified of a brush fire along the median involving dried grasses and leaves in the area near the Wilroy Road exit.

Suffolk Police controlled traffic as it was completely stopped while firefighters worked to put out the fires adjacent to the road.

As of 5 p.m., one lane is open in the affected area extending from the SPSA Landfill to Pruden Boulevard.

The multiple fires were marked under control around 4:38 p.m.

There were no injuries.

Battalions 1 and 2 responded, along with multiple engines and tankers that are wetting down the areas in the median due to dry weather conditions.

