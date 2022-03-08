Multiple crashes in Virginia Beach close roads in both directions until approximately noon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police Department is currently investigating multiple crashes throughout the city that have closed at least two roads, so far.

According to traffic alert tweets sent out by Virginia Beach PD, Newtown Rd from Virginia Beach Blvd to Stoney Point S and 100 block of Oceana Blvd at Louisa Ave will be closed in both directions until approximately noon.

Newtown Road is closed due to a single car crash that knocked down a pole and power lines. Both people in the car fled from the vehicle.

A single car crash is also being investigated regarding Oceana Blvd’s closing.

Virginia Beach PD is instructing drivers to find an alternative route.

