Multiple Hampton Roads schools receive threats Monday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Multiple schools in Hampton Roads received threats on Monday.

Four threats were directed toward Chesapeake schools. Police said threats were called into Indian River, Oscar Smith, Deep Creek and Western Branch high schools.

News 3 also learned police responded to a bomb threat at Granby High School in Norfolk, as well as threats at Manor and Churchland High Schools in Portsmouth.

The FBI told News 3 they are aware of threats made to the schools, and they said every potential threat brought to their attention is taken seriously. They are working with local law enforcement to determine each threat's credibility.

This is a developing story. News 3 is working to learn more and will update this story as new details become available.