Multiple injured, including Virginia Tech student, in fatal shooting at Blacksburg hookah lounge

BLACKSBURG, Va. - One person killed and four more people, including a Virginia Tech student, were injured in a shooting in downtown Blacksburg late Friday night.

According to a release from Virginia Tech President Tim Sands, the shooting happened shortly before midnight at the Melody Hookah Lounge.

The victims' names have not been released.

"Events like this are difficult and unsettling to us all," Sands wrote. "Please care for yourself and seek assistance if you need it."

The Blacksburg Police Department is leading the homicide investigation, and Virginia Tech personnel are assisting. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400, or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.