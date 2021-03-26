Menu

Multiple occupied residences struck by gunfire in Suffolk neighborhood, persons of interest detained

Suffolk Police Department
Kensington Boulevard
Posted at 10:12 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 10:12:54-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating and persons of interest were detained after shots were fired into multiple occupied residences in the Berkshire Meadows neighborhood Thursday night.

Dispatch received a call at 11:48 p.m. about the shootings, which happened in the area of Kensington Boulevard and Squire Reach.

When officers arrived on scene, they recovered multiple projectiles. Several occupied residences were struck, with one residence being struck multiple times, police said. No injuries were reported.

Given the late overnight time frame that these shooting incidents occurred, officers are actively canvassing the neighborhood door-to-door in the immediate area for potential additional damages. Police and SWAT teams will be in the area for several hours, and currently the areas of Catapult Court and Squire Reach at Kensington Boulevard are closed.

If you live in the neighborhood and your residence or vehicle has sustained any damage, or if you have any information regarding these shootings, call the Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

