Multiple units respond to large Virginia Beach commercial fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Crews responded to a commercial fire early Monday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., VBFD responded to the 1300 block of Harpers Road located in the Harpers Road Commerce Center.

Units arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke and fire showing, officials said. With the difficulty in extinguishing this fire, three more engines and a heavy rescue were called in for manpower.

Fire officials said the fire was under control around 5:30 a.m.

There were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries and cause of the fire is under investigation.