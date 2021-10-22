Watch
News

Actions

Multiple vehicle collision shuts down Colley Ave

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Colley Ave crash
Posted at 6:19 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 06:19:30-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A collision involving multiple vehicles took place early Friday morning and caused Colley Ave to close.

Colley Ave is shut down in both directions between Redgate and Westover.

Police told News 3 that the accident happened when a woman fell asleep behind the wheel and crossed the center median.

The woman then hit 2 cars and turned one completely sideways.

The vehicle also hit a telephone pole, took down a traffic light and some power lines.

Dominion energy is currently at the scene assessing the issue.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections