Multiple vehicle collision shuts down Colley Ave

NORFOLK, Va. - A collision involving multiple vehicles took place early Friday morning and caused Colley Ave to close.

Colley Ave is shut down in both directions between Redgate and Westover.

Police told News 3 that the accident happened when a woman fell asleep behind the wheel and crossed the center median.

The woman then hit 2 cars and turned one completely sideways.

The vehicle also hit a telephone pole, took down a traffic light and some power lines.

Dominion energy is currently at the scene assessing the issue.

The investigation is still ongoing.