Mural Festival ends Sunday, a last chance to see artists in action

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- The 10-day Mural Festival in Virginia Beach's ViBe Creative District ends on Sunday.

The annual event brings out some of the area's best artists to paint large-scale murals on the outside walls of local businesses. The artists use their time during the 10-day festival to plan and paint these works.

The festival is in its fourth year. ViBe Creative District executive director Kate Pittman told News 3 the festival serves as a benefit for the artists and the local business.

"For the artists, it's a really big paycheck. It's a big, commissioned job to do a really large wall and because we're celebrating local artists,” Pittman said. “That money is stays right here in our economy, our local dollars and banks, and we're happy to drive local businesses through this local-arts project."

The murals can be seen on foot as the murals are painted and scattered across the ViBe Creative District’s neighborhood blocks.

There are 10 new featured artists painting this year. They included high school students and a high school teacher.

"These young artists are paired up with artists who've been painting for 20, 30 years,” Pittman said. “So they're getting to gain all that knowledge and experience by working on the streets together and really learning as they work."

Pittman added the artists should be out on Sunday to finish up their murals and add any final touches. Click here for more information on the Mural Festival, the artists, and mural locations. This interested in wanting to apply for next year’s Mural Festival can also inquire with the ViBe Creative District with the same link.