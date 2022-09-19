Museum of History & Culture hosts 1st Virginia Distilled Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Museum of History and Culture hosted its first ever Virginia Distilled Festival on Saturday.

The boozy bash let Richmonders sample drinks from distillers across the Commonwealth.

Experts were on hand to give guests the inside scoop on the spirits they were enjoying during Virginia Spirits Month.

Those who attended also got after-hour access to the museum's newest exhibit, “Cheers, Virginia,” which focuses on the history of brewing and distilling here in Virginia.

"I think the thing to keep in mind, there's such a variety now, distilling has had such a resurgence,” The Virginia Museum of History and Culture’s Michael Plumb said. “But those roots do run deep. Think back to moonshine in Franklin County, Virginia. There are lots of really great touchpoints that people can make with the past through thinking about those libations they enjoy on a daily basis.”

The event was the second in a series to celebrate Virginia's alcohol history.

The next celebration, Virginia Vines, is Oct. 17 and will shine a light on the state's vineyards.

The "Cheers, Virginia," exhibit is open through the end of the year.