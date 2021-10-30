Watch
News

Actions

Museum of the Albemarle offering Halloween activities, historic ghosts for 'Boo! At the Museum'

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Matias Delacroix/AP
A girl in a witch costume walks in the Catia neighborhood during the Carnival Caribe 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Google releases most-searched Halloween costumes of 2020
Posted at 12:03 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 12:03:45-04

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Ghosts and ghouls of all ages are invited to the Museum of the Albemarle for "Boo! At the Museum" on Halloween eve, October 30.

The museum will offer visitors a glimpse of Halloween past, with games, activities and treats offered by the museum's Junior Docents while ghosts from North Carolina's history roam the museum.

According to a release from the museum, a decorated photo backdrop will also be offered for photos of your little ones or the entire family.

The Museum of the Albemarle is also exhibiting Nell Cropsey: 120 Years of Mystery in the lobby.

Boo! At the Museum will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 30. To learn more, visit the museum's website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections