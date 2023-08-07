'My energy bill is $7.12:' Nonprofit partners with Hampton to provide affordable solar energy

HAMPTON, Va. - Harnessing the power of the sun could mean more cash in your wallet.

Virginia nonprofit Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) is partnering with the city of Hampton to get more folks to go solar at a discount.

“My average utility bill would be anywhere from $120 to $140 depending on my usage, right now my energy bill is $7.12 to be exact,” said homeowner Kathy Akridge.

Akridge was able to get the price of her solar panels down from $25,000 to $15,000 using a partner of LEAP.

While the upfront cost was significant, the savings were immediate.

“It means I can put money towards something else that needs to be taken care of, other bills for example,” said Akridge.

LEAP co-executive director Katie VanLangen told News 3 the nonprofit can usually shave off around 20% from market value of solar panels, plus get homeowners connected with incentives like a 30% tax credit via the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Solar is a great option for anyone who is looking to be more sustainable, to help save the environment, and reduce their carbon footprint, but also anybody who is interested in saving money,” said VanLangen.

It typically takes homeowners 10 years to pay off the panels.

If you're interested in signing up for their next webinar on August 17, click here. The deadline to sign up for assistance for 2023 is August 31.