‘My new job-to-be is as a Father’ Norfolk native Delegate Jay Jones steps down

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk native Delegate Jay Jones has announced that he is stepping down from his position to focus on being a father.

“I’m 32, a practicing attorney, and have given everything that I have in my soul to serving Norfolk and the Commonwealth since 2017,” said Delegate Jay Jones. “But my new job-to-be is as a father, and I’m ready to make that the highest priority in my life.”

Delegate Jones released a ‘letter to Virginia” announcing not only his resignation, but his potential candidacy for Attorney General in 2025.

Throughout the years Delegate Jay Jones has worked to accomplish many things, including marrying his wife Mavis.

According to his letter, he ushered in historic and long overdue policy changes in 2020, tackled reckonings with race and our conception of ourselves as a society after horrible injustices, ran in a statewide primary for the Democratic nomination for Attorney General, and went through another grueling election cycle advocating across the state for the values and ideals that he wholeheartedly believe in.

Delegate Jones will continue his work through his initiative ‘Our Moment’ an initiative that trains candidates of color and women for state and local offices.

“Let me be clear, our work is not done and I intend to serve the people of Virginia for years to come,“ said Delegate Jay Jones

Jay Jones full 'letter to Virginia can be found on his website.