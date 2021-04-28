N.C. SBI releases statement ahead of court hearing for the release of body cam footage in Andrew Brown Jr. case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation released a statement ahead of Wednesday's hearing for the release of the body camera footage from the deputy-involved shooting that killed Andrew Brown Jr.

The director of the SBI, Robert Schurmeier, released a statement regarding the fatal shooting.

The director stated that the SBI is continuing to conduct a "comprehensive, objective, and thorough investigation." They say as an agency they share the same sense of urgency as the community and family and say their role is to pursue the truth.

Ahead of Wednesday's court hearing, the SBI says they support transparency to the greatest extent possible.

#SBI Director's Statement on the Pasquotank County Officer Involved Shooting pic.twitter.com/Zd5GHHC76Q — NC SBI (@SBI1937) April 28, 2021

The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office also released a "fact check" sheet website regarding the incident.

The office states that false information has circulated over social media regarding the case. They have now created a website that they say will serve the purpose to provide factual information regarding internet rumors.

Click here to access the site.