N.C. teen offered more than $2 million in scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) — One North Carolina high school student is proof that hard work pays off.

Aniya Richardson is an 18-year-old senior. She's set to graduate this spring with a 4.2 grade point average.

She has been accepted to 28 different colleges, including Clemson and Howard University. If that's not enough, those schools have also offered her a total of $2.1 million in scholarships!

However, Aniya is still waiting to hear back from two more colleges before she decides on where to go. She says she wants to become a therapist to help cancer patients going through treatment alone.

Aniya isn't just smart, but she is also very talented. She says she taught herself how to play numerous musical instruments, including the guitar and the violin. She is now learning how to play the drums.