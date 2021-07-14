Watch
N. Carolina GOP would ban K-12 promotion of views about race

Bryan Anderson/AP
North Carolina Republican Senate leader Phil Berger speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Republicans are moving forward with a plan to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts inside the classroom, according to the state's most powerful senator. Berger said his chamber will advance a measure seeking to ban the promotion of critical race theory in K-12 public school classrooms. (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans are moving forward with a bill that defines what teachers can and can't say about race and racism in classrooms.

State Senate leader Phil Berger teachers would be prohibited from compelling students to personally adopt a list of 13 beliefs.

Republicans haven't identified a single case of this happening, and Berger says teachers therefore have nothing to worry about. But Democrats, education groups and racial justice advocates fear the measure will stifle conversations on race in schools and have a chilling effect on teachers.

They say so called “critical race theory” is being misrepresented as a boogeyman for political purposes.

