NAACP calls for halt of hiring Mark Talbot as Norfolk Police Chief, citing 'lack of ethics and transparency'

NORFOLK, Va. — A day after Mark Talbotwas offered and accepted the position of Norfolk's next Police Chief, the NAACP is calling for a halt of the hiring process.

The Norfolk Branch NAACP has requested an "immediate discontinuation" of the current hiring process, siting a "lack of ethics and transparency".

The local chapter released a statement regarding the process in which Talbot was chosen for the position, stating it "does not have confidence in the process by which the new Chief of Police was selected."

The release continues by requesting the entire process be redone "in collaboration with the community" because they have "reasonable cause to believe that the City Manager, Chip Filer, misused his authority and implemented biased practices by selecting Michael Talbot as the new Chief of Police."

"A lack of ethics and transparency" was described in the NAACP release as unacceptable and "will lead to negative consequences in the community."

The group has also demanded that community stakeholders and civil rights advocates host a Community Town Hall to include current updates and discussions on the following:

1. Beginning the rehiring process, excluding Talbot, and the process that allowed Norfolk’s City Manager to disregard and undermine the public confidence in this critical hire in search of Norfolk’s top Police Officer.

2. Implementation of an NPD Citizen Review Board.

3. In dept examination of the police culture, as it pertains to current force-shaping and Community Engagement.

4. Eradication of racist, sexist, homophobic and classist practices.

You can read the full statement below.

We have reached out to the City for comment, and will update this article when they have responded.

There are no further details as this information has just been released.