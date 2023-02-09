NASA lauching MesOrion Sounding Rockets at Wallops Flight Facility

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – Today, NASA is launching two rockets from its Wallops Flight Facility.

The two rockets are Improved-Orion suborbital sounding rockets.

NASA says launches are part of a mesospheric study. The mesosphere is one of the layers of our atmosphere.

“The two rockets are part of an effort to advance the study of the mesosphere, a layer of Earth’s atmosphere between approximately 31 and 53 miles (50-85 kilometers) altitude. The mesosphere is a key region for studying meteor ablation and dust, noctilucent clouds, and upper atmospheric chemistry and winds,” said NASA personnel.

The rockets will launch half an hour apart sometime between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. We will be livestreaming the launches.

If you’re in the Wallops Island area, you may be able to see the launches in person!

