WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — NASA announced a big launch from its Wallops Island facility next week to the International Space Station.

The Antares NASA Cargo Resupply Launch is set for Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

The goal is to deliver equipment, science investigations and, of course, supplies for the folks who live there.

The NASA Wallops Flight Facility will have special hours from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for people who want to check it out. Carpooling is encouraged.

