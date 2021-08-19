Live now: NASA launches student prepared rocket at Wallops Flight Facility

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A student prepared rocket launch is taking place Thursday at 5 p.m. Students from eight different university and community college teams across six states and one U.S. territory worked on this launch for more than a year. This is the second student launch of the summer.

The 44-foot-tall Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket will be launching from NASA’s Wallops Space Facility in Virginia. You can expect to see the launch from the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Maryland and southern Delaware. The NASA Visitor Center grounds at Wallops is closed to the public for the viewing of the flight.

Students have placed a payload filled with a mix of technology and science experiments inside the rocket. The payload is expected to descend by parachute into the Atlantic Ocean after the rocket reaches an altitude of approximately 91 miles.

Depending on the weather, News 3 will stream the rocket launch here in this story and on our Facebook page.