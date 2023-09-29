Watch Now
National Coffee Day deals available in Hampton Roads

Posted at 7:52 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 08:10:01-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Today, September 29, is National Coffee Day! Here are some local deals you can take advantage to celebrate the day.

  • Barnes & Noble: Free tall hot or iced coffee when you purchase a baked item
  • Bruegger’s Bagels: Free medium coffee with any purchase
  • Circle K: Free cup of coffee with the Circle K app
  • Duck Donuts: Free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase. If you order online, use the promo code COFFEEDAY23.
  • Dunkin' Donuts: Free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase for DD Perks members
  • Krispy Kreme: Free medium hot or iced coffee 
  • Sheetz: Free cold brew or nitro cold brew (any size) with any purchase
  • Wendy's: Small coffee for $0.99 when you order on the app

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

