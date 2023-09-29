National Coffee Day deals available in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Today, September 29, is National Coffee Day! Here are some local deals you can take advantage to celebrate the day.
- Barnes & Noble: Free tall hot or iced coffee when you purchase a baked item
- Bruegger’s Bagels: Free medium coffee with any purchase
- Circle K: Free cup of coffee with the Circle K app
- Duck Donuts: Free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase. If you order online, use the promo code COFFEEDAY23.
- Dunkin' Donuts: Free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase for DD Perks members
- Krispy Kreme: Free medium hot or iced coffee
- Sheetz: Free cold brew or nitro cold brew (any size) with any purchase
- Wendy's: Small coffee for $0.99 when you order on the app
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.