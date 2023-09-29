National Coffee Day deals available in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Today, September 29, is National Coffee Day! Here are some local deals you can take advantage to celebrate the day.

Barnes & Noble: Free tall hot or iced coffee when you purchase a baked item

Free tall hot or iced coffee when you purchase a baked item Bruegger’s Bagels: Free medium coffee with any purchase

Free medium coffee with any purchase Circle K: Free cup of coffee with the Circle K app

Free cup of coffee with the Circle K app Duck Donuts: Free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase. If you order online, use the promo code COFFEEDAY23.

Free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase. If you order online, use the promo code COFFEEDAY23. Dunkin' Donuts : Free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase for DD Perks members

: Free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase for DD Perks members Krispy Kreme : Free medium hot or iced coffee

: Free medium hot or iced coffee Sheetz : Free cold brew or nitro cold brew (any size) with any purchase

: Free cold brew or nitro cold brew (any size) with any purchase Wendy's: Small coffee for $0.99 when you order on the app

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.