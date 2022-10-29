National First Responders Day honors bravery of frontline heroes

HAMPTON ROADS — HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Friday, Oct. 28 marked National First Responders Day, a day to honor the bravery of our nation's heroes who put their lives on the line for their fellow Americans each and every day.

From law enforcement officers who keep our streets safe to firefighters who rush into burning buildings, to EMTs, Paramedics, and other public health workers who provide life-saving emergency care at a moment's notice. When tragedies strike, these are the people that are always there to help us, and on National First Responders Day, we thank them for their extraordinary service in our communities.

News 3 spoke to Fire Captain Nick Novellino from the Chesapeake Fire Department who said he and his crews are just doing their jobs.

“We don't sign up for this job for recognition. A lot of us, you know, it's a calling for us. We're here to serve and provide aid to others,” Novellino said. "So we're not looking for that recognition. A lot of us are just doing it because this is what we're passionate about, what we want to be doing.”

Regent University marked the occasion by launching a tuition discount of 25% for first responders seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. Those eligible for the discount include federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS workers, and rescue volunteers.

"This discount reflects our appreciation for the significant contributions that first responders make every day across the country,” said Claire Foster, the executive vice president for enrollment services at Regent University. “We want to ensure that frontline workers are afforded the opportunity to advance their education and pursue their professional goals."

