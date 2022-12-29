10-year-old accused of killing mother appears in court

A 10-year-old has been charged with shooting and killing his own mother.

Prosecutors say the boy pulled the trigger in the basement of the family's home last month in Milwaukee near 87th and Magnolia.

The disturbing details are laid out in a criminal complaint. Prosecutors are charging the boy as an adult with reckless homicide.

They say the boy told police he was angry.

His mother, Quiana Mann, woke him up early the morning of Nov. 21 and wouldn't buy him a virtual reality headset from Amazon.

The boy made a virtual court appearance Wednesday from the juvenile detention facility in Milwaukee.

The judge kept his face hidden.

"The child or juvenile is present, but because the court has previously ordered that his image or photo not be used in any manner, that is why I'm permitting that his will be off for today," said Judge Kristela Cervera.

During the brief virtual hearing, the boy's father appeared on the Zoom call but made no comment.

Prosecutors said they will have an amended complaint but didn't reveal details.

The judge previously set the boy's bail at $50,000. His public defender said they would like to lower that amount.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy was trying to scare his mom, but accidentally shot her in the face.

While he's only 10-years-old, Wisconsin state law requires he be charged as an adult.