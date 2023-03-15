100+ animals rescued from California floodwaters

\MONTEREY COUNTY, Ca. — The SPCA says more than 100 animals have been rescued from Pajaro, California since Saturday, March 11 as storms slammed the region.

The animals, rescued from floodwaters, include dogs, cats, roosters, guinea pigs and birds.

They are now being reunited with their owners or taken to a shelter until they can be reunited.

California has been hit especially hard by flooding this year. In January, 90% of the state was under flood watch, prompting evacuations and causing landslides and mudslides.

That same month, a 5-year-old boy was in a car with his mother when he was swept away by floodwater near San Miguel.

Some experts warn that the state's extreme flooding is due to climate change.